iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $225,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.46. 1,832,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,727. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

