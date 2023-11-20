iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,589,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $95.11. 2,584,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

