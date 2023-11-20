iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Increased by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 1.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $77,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,871. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

