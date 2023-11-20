iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Stock Holdings Raised by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REMFree Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 382.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 1,082,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

REM opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

