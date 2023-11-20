iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.24

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 11415537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.