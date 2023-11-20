iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,069 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

