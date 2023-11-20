iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $32,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after buying an additional 571,307 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INDA opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

