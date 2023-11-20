iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $139.88. 906,889 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

