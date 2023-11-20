iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 10.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

