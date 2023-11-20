iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,729. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.