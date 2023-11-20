iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 222.2% during the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,073,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $247.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

