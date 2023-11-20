iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $214.80

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.80 and last traded at $214.80, with a volume of 51309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.53.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

