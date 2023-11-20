iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,968,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.19. The stock had a trading volume of 369,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,566. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

