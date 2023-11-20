iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.47

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.47 and last traded at $116.47, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.