James L. Fitzsimmons Sells 2,664 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $51.15. 721,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 755,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

