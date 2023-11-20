JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

