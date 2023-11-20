JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises approximately 3.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $97,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.74.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

