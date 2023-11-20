JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 780

Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.09) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Investec cut Informa to a hold rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.52) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($10.87) to GBX 890 ($10.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 815.83 ($10.02).

Get Informa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Informa

Informa Stock Up 1.8 %

Informa Company Profile

INF stock opened at GBX 749 ($9.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,996.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 727.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 724.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 588.20 ($7.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 788.40 ($9.68).

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.