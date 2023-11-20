JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,398. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.