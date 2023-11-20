KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

KEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.26. 4,677,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,122,098. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

