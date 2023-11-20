KickToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $100.07 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $100.07 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.04 or 0.99929599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004229 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,788,324 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,788,588.84902634. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00933359 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

