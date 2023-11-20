Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.31% of Kimberly-Clark worth $146,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $120.74. 112,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

