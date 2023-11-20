Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,004 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $27,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. 839,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.