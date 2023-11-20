King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 181 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,434 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $373,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $609.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $613.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $544.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.52. The company has a market capitalization of $277.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

