King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.47. 95,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.18. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.