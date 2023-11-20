King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Chart Industries worth $126,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

GTLS stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.19. 27,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,895. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

