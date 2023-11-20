King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $230,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,717 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,340. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.09 and a 200 day moving average of $401.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

