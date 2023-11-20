King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $335,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,782,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.