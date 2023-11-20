King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 3.48% of Kirby worth $159,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kirby by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kirby by 724.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 29.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 10.6% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 114,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,421.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,634 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $2,211,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,514. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $77.14. 5,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,936. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

