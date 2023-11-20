Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,949,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock worth $3,582,859. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $355.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

