Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 126.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210,716 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.
Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 439,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
