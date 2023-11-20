KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $499,735.63

KOK (KOK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $499,735.63 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.04 or 0.99929599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004229 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00770944 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $484,818.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

