Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,150 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

