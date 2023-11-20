Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $628,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,254,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.25. 354,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,840. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

