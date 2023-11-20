Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 543.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

XMAR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

