La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 20th (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 20th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

La Rosa Trading Up 50.9 %

LRHC opened at $1.63 on Monday. La Rosa has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

