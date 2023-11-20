Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 5.5% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $71,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.3 %

LRCX stock traded up $16.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $716.77. 415,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,582 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

