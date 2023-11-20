Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 750 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 825 ($10.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.23) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 732.86 ($9.00).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRE

Lancashire Trading Up 1.3 %

About Lancashire

Shares of LON LRE traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 639 ($7.85). 435,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,559. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($8.47). The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 590.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61.

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.