Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $42.32 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of GSK worth $42,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.16. 1,324,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,120. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $39.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

