Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 770 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $37,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $254.85. The company had a trading volume of 389,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.58. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

