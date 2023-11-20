Lexington Partners L.P. Takes Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Rover Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Rover Group Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. 721,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,011. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.44. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

