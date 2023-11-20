Libra Wealth LLC Acquires 49,588 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

