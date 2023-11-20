Libra Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,477,000 after buying an additional 704,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 230,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 157,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

