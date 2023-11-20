Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is WFA of San Diego LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises 7.8% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.45. 19,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.92 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

