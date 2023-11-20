Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 71.71% from the company’s previous close.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LIO stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 601 ($7.38). The company had a trading volume of 196,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 662.36. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,300 ($15.96). The firm has a market cap of £390.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,225.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.