Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $641.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,052,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,052,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960 in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

