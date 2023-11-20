LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LL opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.07. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

