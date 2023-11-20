Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $60,197.57 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,240.35 or 1.00053212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000686 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,054.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.