Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.15. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Get Marchex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.