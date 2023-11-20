Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 123 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
